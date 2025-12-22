Santa Barbara’s namesake warship just made history by launching a one-way attack drone at sea in the Middle East.

The USS Santa Barbara, an Independence-class littoral combat ship, launched the drone in the Arabian Gulf on Tuesday, December 16. It was a first for the American military using this new technology, known as a Low-cost Unmanned Combat Attack System, or LUCAS. It was launched by the U.S. 5th Fleet, which oversees the nation’s operations in the Middle East.

The launch seems to have been a test of the drone’s capabilities, but what happened after the launch was not shared by military officials.

This drone, launched from the flight deck of the Santa Barbara, was tied to a new squadron based in the Middle East that operates LUCAS systems. According to the U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, these LUCAS platforms have an “extensive range” and can be launched with different mechanisms including catapults, rocket-assisted takeoff, and mobile ground and vehicle systems.

They resemble the Shahed-136, designed by Iran — near where the Santa Barbara was stationed for the launch — and used by Russia in attacks against Ukraine.

A Low-cost Unmanned Combat Attack System (LUCAS) successfully launches from the flight deck of the Independence-class littoral combat ship USS ‘Santa Barbara’ (LCS 32) while operating in the Arabian Gulf, Dec. 16. Task Force 59 operated the LUCAS drone, which is part of Task Force Scorpion Strike, a one-way attack drone squadron recently deployed to the Middle East to strengthen regional security and deterrence. | Credit: Spc. Kayla Mc Guire for U.S. Naval Forces Central Command

A one-way attack drone, or “loitering munition,” can remain in the air for a short period before descending and detonating on a specific target.

“The first launch of LUCAS from a naval vessel marks a significant milestone in rapidly delivering affordable and effective unmanned capabilities to the warfighter,” said Vice Adm. Curt Renshaw, commander of US Naval Forces Central Command, in a statement.

“This platform will undoubtedly enhance regional maritime security and deterrence,” he said.

The USS Santa Barbara — a member of the newest generation of navy vessels — was christened in 2023 with an elaborate and well-attended ceremony at Port Hueneme in Ventura County. She’s an agile combat ship that can reach speeds of more than 40 knots, turn on a dime, and make a full stop at about 600 yards from full-speed-ahead. She’s also equipped with three different core weapons systems, including cannons, machine guns, and missiles. With the addition of LUCAS systems, her combat capability could be even greater, but it is unclear whether LUCAS systems will be deployed this way.

Whether the U.S. needs to be investing more money into combat systems, in an apparent arms race against China and Russia to develop autonomous systems for warfare, is up for debate. But the Trump administration has made it clear that developing and deploying more cost-effective, robotic attack drones, like those used by Russia, is a priority. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has proposed a $1 billion investment to produce thousands of these kinds of cheap attack drones. Trump himself has commended such weapons for their inexpensiveness, estimated at around $35,000-$40,000, and their deadliness.

While the nation’s future employment of these drones is not yet set in stone, the fiery launch from the USS Santa Barbara at sea will have been the first.