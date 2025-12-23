Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, December 22, 2025 – The City of Goleta is pleased to announce that construction on the Mathilda Park Improvements Project is set to begin in early to mid-January and is anticipated to be completed in the spring. The neighborhood park is located on the top of a hill in western Goleta at 311 Mathilda Drive. The project will include a number of upgrades designed to improve accessibility, functionality, and sustainability at the park.

Planned improvements include:

Replacement of the existing playground equipment

Installation of defined turf areas

Drought-tolerant landscaping

Drainage improvements

Adjustments to the walkway alignment to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements

Construction activities are scheduled to take place Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. While every effort will be made to minimize impacts to nearby residents, temporary disruptions may occur during construction.



Please note that the construction schedule is subject to change due to weather conditions or other unforeseen circumstances. The City appreciates the community’s patience and cooperation during this project.



For additional information or questions, please contact Project Manager, Melissa Angeles at mangeles@cityofgoleta.gov or 805-690-5122. You can also visit the project page here for the latest information.