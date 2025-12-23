Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Santa Ynez Valley nonprofit People Helping People (PHP) teamed up with generous local businesses, volunteers, and community members to create the 31st annual Fulfill-A-Wish Boutique, bringing relief and joy to 144 low-income households.

The festive boutique at Veterans’ Memorial Hall in Solvang on December 10th and 11th supplied everything parents needed to create a warm holiday memory for their children from presents to wrapping paper.

All recipients are clients of PHP who live, work, or go to school in the Santa Ynez Valley or Los Alamos.

An impressive 35 local businesses contributed to making Fulfill-A-Wish a success, hosting PHP red collection boxes to gather toys and coats to distribute to families struggling to provide for their children this year.

Vreeland Ford was one standout among the many generous donors, encouraging customers to bring in toys or gift cards for teens. Dan and Kathy Vreeland even took it upon themselves to shop in person, loading up several shopping carts with gifts to support the kids.

The Chumash Foundation brought in 579 toys and 85 coats by inviting their employees to bring a gift to their holiday party.

Valley Hardware and Harrison’s Hardware continue to be longstanding contributors, demonstrating a shared commitment to caring for our Santa Ynez Valley neighbors.

PHP staff joined with an impressive team of volunteers to pick up all the collection boxes, sort the toys and coats by size and age range, organize row upon row of presents, and decorate the Hall to create a magical display.

Students from Youth Action for Change, Dunn School, and National Charity League were among those who put many hours into the project.

In total the Fulfill-A-Wish boutique distributed more than 2,500 baby items, toys, backpacks, books, art supplies, and household goods, along with 300 men’s, women’s, and children’s coats ready to warm someone’s winter.

“The most important gift we give here is the gift of choice”, said Erica Jane Flores, CEO of PHP. “Parents are able to select the items they think their children will love, lifting their holiday season with hope and dignity.”

In addition, 150 food insecure households – seniors, veterans and families – also received food for a holiday meal, with ham, turkey, vegetables, and a sweet treat on the menu.

PHP purchased much of the food, with a can goods drive by Valley schools augmenting what each person was given.

Santa Ynez Elementary School held a contest to encourage children to bring in canned food, which the 3rd grade class won with an impressive 700 pounds of food; that earned the class a trip to PHP headquarters to see firsthand how their generosity is distributed in the community.

Annually the Chumash Bingo Hall’s “Helping Hands” program collects canned goods from October to December, stocking the pantry at PHP headquarters all year long.

To cap off this year, PHP staff and volunteers will deliver warm holiday meals on Christmas Eve to Solvang seniors and employees at the Sheriff’s substation.