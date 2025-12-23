Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA –12/22/25– This holiday season, United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County (UBGC) served more than 1,000 kids and families through meals, celebrations, and community events designed to provide support, connection, and stability during one of the busiest and often most challenging times of the year.

Holiday efforts extended beyond the Club’s core after-school programming and included Thanksgiving dinners, Breakfast with Santa at Camp Whittier, participation in holiday parades across the county, and youth recognition ceremonies held at local City Council meetings.

Thanksgiving gatherings brought families together around shared meals, music, and youth performances from the Club’s Notes for Notes program. Club spaces filled with families enjoying time together, while young musicians took the stage to perform rock music for an audience of parents, caregivers, and community members.

At Breakfast with Santa at Camp Whittier, kids started the morning with pancakes and camp activities such as archery before sitting down with Santa to ask thoughtful questions about the North Pole and Mrs. Claus. One child handed Santa a handwritten letter asking for two things, including a tablet to help with studying, ending with the words, “I have behaved very well and I have obeyed my parents. Thank you.” Each child also selected a special toy to take home.

Throughout the season, Club members participated in holiday parades across Santa Barbara County, proudly representing their Clubs and celebrating alongside neighbors and families. Youth were also recognized through UBGC’s Club 105 program, which honors members who reach 105 days of attendance which is a milestone associated with improved graduation and health outcomes. Gold Cards were presented by local Mayors during City Council meetings, giving kids a moment of public recognition and pride.

Thanks to the support of donors, volunteers, community partners, and local leaders, all 40 families participating in UBGC’s Adopt-a-Family program were fully adopted this year, ensuring every wish list was fulfilled.

“These special activities and events are really important to UBGC,” said Christianne Rojo, Interim CEO. “They’re a wonderful way for our Club kids, families, and team to come together, spread some holiday cheer, and celebrate hope, joy, and community – which is so important, especially during the holidays.”

As the holidays come to a close, these moments linger; from shared Thanksgiving meals, proud smiles at City Council, music echoing through Club spaces, to questions asked of Santa that only kids could think of. United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County looks ahead with gratitude, continuing its work to make sure every child feels welcomed, supported, and believed in.

Here’s to warm meals, holiday magic, and bright futures ahead!

About the United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County

The United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County serves over 3,600 youth in our communities. The Club’s mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens. For more information about the United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County, visit http://www.unitedbg.org.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Club’s programming promotes academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,700 Clubs serve 4.6 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter.