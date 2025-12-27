After selecting a few of my favorite stories from the past year, I realized just how much the journalists at the Indy are on top of the stories that are important to the community and to me personally. This includes the stories about S.B. history, such as Santa Barbara High School’s 150th anniversary and the 100th anniversary of the S.B. earthquake, success stories of immigrants and especially the coverage of ICE, from their first appearance and continued coverage by Ryan P. Cruz. I’m always eager to put the annual guides together (Weddings, Summer Camp, Fiesta, Halloween, and ‘Tis the Season) and assist community members and tourists in getting the most out of what S.B. has to offer.

Here are a few of my favorite pieces from 2025.

Cheers to a happy new year!

Terry Ortega

Events Editor

