I’ve never been good at talking about myself, so without further ado, here are my top stories of 2025, in no particular order.

Could Santa Barbara Banish the Bulldozer?

Deconstruction is the greener ― and cheaper ― alternative to demolition.

Overjoyed About the New State Street Undercrossing

The unofficial gateway to Santa Barbara is now safer, brighter, and far more beautiful.

Nothing Bygone About Larry Vigon

From iconic album covers to museum-quality paintings, creativity flows through this Santa Barbara artist.

A Man Among Megafires

In a new book, Jordan Thomas brings an anthropologist’s eye to the Los Padres Hotshots.

Dad Diary: A Smashed Snake and Our First Real Talk About Death

At what age do kids understand the finality of life?

Declutter Those Toys and Reclaim Your Home

TOPE gets your family organized and teaches you how to keep it that way.

Children Left Alone After Mothers Arrested in Immigration Raids

“I just hope I get my mom back,” says 15-year-old Juan Martinez, who is now caring for his brothers, ages 8 and 9.

ICE Raids Leave Families In the Cold

From Carpinteria to Camarillo, loved ones are desperate for help.

The Effects of Trump and DOGE on the People of Santa Barbara

Survey results reveal wide-ranging impacts on jobs and lives.

The Montecito Man Who Built a Monument to Trump

Steven Barber and a crew of sculptors delivered the nine-foot bronze statue to the president at his south Florida golf club.

Hope Ranch House of Cards

Judge orders Santa Barbara investment advisor to pay $21.4 million.

Food, Wine, and Lies

Former private eye and TV personality charged with stealing nearly $700,000 from Montecito arts patron.

Santa Barbara Tennis Coach Back in Jail

Peter Jeschke sentenced for sex crimes dating back to 2000.

Sins of the Father?

Montecito Union on trial for decades-old sex abuse claims.

Still Seeking Sanity in the Matthew Coleman Case

Federal judge orders forced medication of double-murder defendant in legal limbo.