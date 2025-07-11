Children Left Alone After Mothers Arrested in Immigration Raids

Thursday morning, 15-year-old Juan Martinez received a frantic call from his mother. She told him Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents were right outside the Glass House Farms complex where she worked and would enter at any moment. “She was rushed,” said Martinez. “She was panicking.”

Martinez didn’t know what to do. “It was really, really stressful,” he said. “I couldn’t drive over there. I couldn’t do anything. I was helpless.”

The next communication from Martinez’s mother came at 11:36 a.m. in the form of a hushed voice message. She said she was in custody in a van and was being taken to Los Angeles. She told him to take care of his younger brothers. “That made me cry,” Martinez said.

Martinez’s mother was among more than two dozen Glass House Farms employees arrested during Thursday’s ICE raid on the cannabis company’s properties in Carpinteria and Camarillo. An undocumented migrant from Guerrero, Mexico, she had been living and working in Southern California for 16 years and has no criminal record, Martinez said.

Martinez has not heard from her since. Meanwhile, he is doing his best to look after his two siblings, ages 8 and 9. “I’m actually really lost right now,” he said. “I don’t know what to tell them because I don’t want them to freak out. Because they’re little, they’re little kids.”

Martinez said their home has enough food to last them the next few days and he is in touch with family members in Northern California to determine what to do next. “I’m trying to figure all that out,” he said. He has also been speaking with a Santa Barbara attorney who is attempting to halt his mother’s deportation.

That attorney, Andrea Anaya with Kingston, Martinez, & Hogan, said while her law firm frequently works with victims of human trafficking and domestic violence, she’s “never received a call of a mother being abducted while working.” “This is not normal,” she said.

In the past, Anaya said, ICE agents would use discretion when determining who to arrest during their enforcement operations. Parents or guardians of young children would often not be detained and instead receive a summons to appear in court. Now, Anaya said, anyone and everyone is being captured in the dragnets.

Anaya has filed a motion for a bond hearing in the hope Martinez’s mother will be released from custody while she waits her turn to see an immigration judge, a process that could take weeks or months.

Alexa’s mother is also a Glass House employee and undocumented resident who was similarly swept up in Thursday’s raid. That left Alexa, 16, to look out for her six-year-old and 10-month-old sisters by herself.

Alexa’s mother is three months pregnant and at some point during her arrest a chemical agent was spilled on her leg, Alexa said. She told ICE agents she didn’t feel well and was worried about her baby. That prompted the ICE agents to call paramedics who transported her to a nearby hospital.

Alexa’s mother has since been released from custody but not before federal officials took her photo and copied her ID. “We’re all worried they’re going to come back for her,” Alexa said. “It’s crazy that they’re sending the military to arrest people who just want to work,” she said.