People charged into the chilly Pacific January 1 to ring in the New Year as part of Santa Barbara’s Polar Dip. Event organizer Hugh Margerum said he estimates that more than 400 people attended this year’s dip, held for the first time at Leadbetter Beach.

Longtime KEYT news anchor and reporter John Palminteri counted down the seconds before the dip commenced. | Credit: Carolyn Kope

Margerum said people came from all over. He said he met a family from Sweden, folks from Italy, and local people making the dip a tradition. Just ahead of go-time, participants lined up behind a line Margerum drew in the sand. Then, longtime KEYT news anchor and reporter John Palminteri counted down the seconds before the dip commenced.

Margerum said that dip almost didn’t happen this year. It was a challenge, he said, to find an insurance provider who would insure the event.

Then there was the weather: Margerum said the forecast predicted downpour, but they were lucky enough to have a break in Santa Barbara’s rain. Ahead of the dip, Santa Barbara County had released an advisory in response to rain in the forecast, saying that swimming in storm water runoff carries health risks.

People made their own decision on that front, Margerum said, and for many, the reward outweighed the risk. The new location was also crucial: Margerum said that East Beach, the dip’s previous spot, is down-current of Mission Creek; the creek’s storm runoff would have killed the dip.

More than 400 polar dippers gather on Leadbetter Beach to welcome in the New Year. | Credit: Hugh Margerum

Event organizer Hugh Margerum emerges from the Polar Dip. He said the dip brings the community together and fosters a sense of camaraderie. | Credit: Carolyn Kope

This is the 10th year of dipping, according to Margerum. He said the New Year’s tradition started out as a small unofficial gathering on East Beach with Margerum and his friends. The event grew past 200, and in November 2024, the City of Santa Barbara reached out to Margerum and fellow organizer Julie DeAngelis and said the dip would require permits: something they couldn’t procure in time, not to mention cover the costs, estimated at about $3,000.

In 2025, Margerum worked to get the event officially recognized and insured. This year’s event had all its required permits, lifeguards and waivers for official dippers. Because it was held at Leadbetter, restrooms were available onsite. The cost — covered by an anonymous benefactor — was about $3,700, Margerum estimated.

Margerum said that he worked with Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department Senior Recreation Supervisor Sarah Knowles, and that she was helpful and encouraging through the process.

In the future, Margerum said, he hopes the event will grow. It’s not about frigid water for Margerum (there are no icebergs in Santa Barbara, after all). Rather, he said, the event fosters a sense of community and camaraderie.