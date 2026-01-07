With protracted deliberations about a rent stabilization proposal poised to loom out into the near and distant future, there’s growing concern at City Hall that some landlords — fearing their sky is about to fall — will raise rents now while they feel they still can. Accordingly, next Tuesday, January 13, the Santa Barbara City Council will tackle a proposed emergency measure to freeze rents at the levels they were at last October. Likewise for evictions for anything other than just cause. The fine print is still being drafted.

If the measure passes as a special urgency measure, it will go into effect immediately. For that to happen, it would need a five-vote super majority. If the measure gets a four-vote majority instead, it would go into effect in 30 days. Based on the intense interest the measure is likely to generate, the council is holding a special evening hearing for deliberations. Doors open at 5 p.m.