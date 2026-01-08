As we enter 2026, let’s take a peek at what’s on the horizon for interiors. This transition to a new year feels more like a quiet shift rather than the introduction of any dramatic trends. From major furniture catalogs to what’s trending on social media, it seems that layered, lived-in spaces are everywhere. It’s a move away from ultra-polished, minimal interiors and back into homes that tell a story.

To see what the powerhouses of interior design have to say, I turned to my favorite writers at Architectural Digest (AD) and Elle Decor. AD points to a clear departure from pared-back minimalism and neutral sameness, noting that saturated color and bold personality are making a comeback. Rich decorating details such as tassels, fringe, cording, and tufting are returning in popularity.

Elle Decor argues that 2026 isn’t about radical new inventions; rather, we’re making a “course correction” away from years of stark minimalism and beige/whitewashed interiors. They noted that homeowners are craving warmth and personality, effectively restoring lost character to modern spaces. Elements such as chair rails, picture-frame molding, wainscoting, and base moldings are returning. These details add architectural interest, especially helpful in newer homes built with minimal character.

If you’re thinking about refreshing your home in the new year, here are a few of my favorite ways to bring a layered look.



Curves and Architectural Details

Curved silhouettes have been rising for a while — and they’re not going anywhere. From arched headboards to kidney-shaped sofas in velvet and bouclé, curves soften the edges of a room and create a more inviting flow. That same softness is showing up in architecture: Arched doorways, double bullnose-edge countertops, and curved kitchen islands add a custom, high-end touch that’s still welcoming.



Layered Textures

The quickest way to make a space feel warm and inviting? Layer your textures. Mix linen, velvet, boucle, rattan, and wool in pillows, chairs, and sofas. It’s less about matching and more about contrast: a crisp linen pillow against a plush velvet sofa, or a high-pile rug beneath a clean-lined coffee table. Even minimal spaces feel rich when you bring in a blend of materials that create depth and tactility.



Dressed-Up Rooms

Architectural details, such as chair rails, crown molding, picture-frame walls, and decorative baseboards, can add instant sophistication, especially in newer builds that might lack architectural charm. And don’t stop at the walls. Layering window treatments (for example, roman shades plus drapes) is another way to make a space feel polished and thoughtful.



Polished Metals

While warm metals such as brass and bronze have been leading the charge for the past few years, cooler-toned metals, such as polished chrome and nickel, are rising in popularity again. The best part? You don’t have to choose just one. Mixing a brushed, aged brass faucet with polished chrome sconces adds depth and makes a space feel collected, not cookie-cutter. These cooler metals also pair beautifully with the richer tones and expressive stone we’re seeing in 2026.



Reupholstered and Antique Pieces

This may be my favorite “trend,” if you can even call it that, because it’s really about going back to what lasts. Reupholstering vintage furniture and pairing antiques with modern pieces adds soul and sustainability to a home. When layered with newer elements, they create a home that feels personal and storied.

The year 2026 isn’t about reinventing the wheel; rather, it’s about reconnecting with design that feels authentic and creating spaces that are as functional as they are beautiful, filled with meaning and materials that stand the test of time.

Christine S. Cowles is the owner of Saltwood Interiors, an interior design company specializing in residential and vacation rental properties. She is a certified Short-Term Rental StylistTM, member of Santa Barbara Association of Realtors, and a proud WEV graduate. She can be reached at design@saltwoodinteriors.com.