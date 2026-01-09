For a few weeks each winter, the rose garden in front of the Old Mission Santa Barbara looks a little stark — branches cut back, blooms gone, the bushes pared down to their bones. Don’t worry, It’s a temporary look.

On Saturday, January 10, the City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department will host its annual Rose Pruning Day at Mission Historical Park, inviting volunteers to help prepare the AC Postel Memorial Rose Garden for its spring return.

Under the guidance of master rosarian Dan Bifano, volunteers learn proper pruning techniques during the annual winter event. | Credit: City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation

“A January tradition for decades,” the event brings community members together to prune more than 1,500 rose bushes spread across the roughly one-acre garden. In recent years, the volunteer day has drawn more than 100 people, and the city is hoping for as many as 150 helpers this year.

“Pruning involves removing and cutting down branches,” said Eryn Blazey, marketing coordinator for the city’s Parks & Recreation Department. “The garden ends up looking quite barren for a few weeks after this volunteer event each year, but it’s all part of the big reveal come spring.”

By handling the bulk of pruning in a single morning, volunteers allow staff to shift their focus to what comes next.

“By getting so many helping hands on our volunteer day, staff are able to focus on the other aspects of plant care, including feeding, mulching, and weeding that need to happen ahead of spring growth,” Blazey said.

Community members gather to help prepare more than 1,500 rose bushes for spring growth at Mission Historical Park. | Credit: City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation

No prior experience is required. Pruning demonstrations will be led by Dan Bifano, a Santa Barbara Rose Society member and longtime rosarian.

“Volunteering is a great way to learn about rose care from master rosarian Dan Bifano,” Blazey said. “He is a sought-after expert and we are so fortunate to have him leading pruning demonstrations for volunteers each year.”

Volunteers are welcome to drop in at any point during the three-hour event. Participants are encouraged to bring gloves and tools — including hand pruners, loppers, and small handsaws — though a limited supply will be available. Parks & Recreation staff will be onsite to help sharpen and sanitize tools before pruning begins. Long sleeves, sturdy pants, and sun protection are recommended.

If rain intervenes, the event will be postponed to Saturday, January 17.

For now, the work is about cutting back so something better can grow.

For more details, see SantaBarbaraCA.gov/ParkVolunteer.