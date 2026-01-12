A leaking valve on a liquid nitrogen tanker truck prompted a multi-agency response west of Lompoc on Sunday evening, but the company responsible for the tanker later confirmed the incident did not pose a significant hazard and did not require emergency fire intervention beyond initial stabilization.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, crews were dispatched at approximately 5:21 p.m. to a report of a liquid nitrogen tanker truck with a leaking valve at West Central and North Artesia avenues. About 7,800 pounds of liquid nitrogen were on board at the time.

Fire officials initially isolated the area out of caution. Liquid nitrogen is inert and non-flammable but can present an asphyxiation risk in confined spaces and cause frostbite due to its extremely cold temperature if someone is exposed at close range.

Hazardous materials crews isolated the valve, and by 8:37 p.m., firefighters had stabilized the leak.

“Once the incident was stabilized by isolating the leak, SBC Fire’s involvement dissolved,” said County Fire spokesperson Scott Safechuck. “The tanker truck company, Integrity Gas Services, has the responsibility to handle the product transfer to another tank and did not ask for our assistance.”

The responsibility for transferring the product fell to Integrity Gas Services, the Colorado-based company operating the tanker.

“Nothing broke — no piping broke, nothing like that,” said Daryl Norwood, director of transportation for Integrity Gas Services. “It’s not hazardous. It’s just liquid nitrogen.”

Norwood said the issue stemmed from a loose valve cap, not a mechanical failure.

“We put it into another trailer,” he said of the transfer process. “We pop it off like we would if we had a customer. It’s the same process — we’re pumping off one trailer and putting it into another trailer, just like we’re making deliveries.”

Norwood said the presence of multiple fire agencies was precautionary but ultimately unnecessary once the situation was assessed.

“With all of the agencies that responded — all the fire agencies — that wasn’t necessary,” he said. “It’s been cleared up. It’s not dangerous. It’s not a product hazard.”

The liquid nitrogen shipment was bound for SpaceX, Norwood confirmed. Liquid nitrogen is commonly used in aerospace operations for cooling, and pressurizing cryogenic systems.

By Monday afternoon, the product transfer was nearly complete and the tanker was expected to continue on its route.

The intersection had been temporarily closed by the California Highway Patrol during the response. No injuries were reported.