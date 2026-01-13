GRAMMY-nominated and multi-platinum singer/songwriter/producer Charlie Puth is bringing his Whatever’s Clever! World Tour to the Santa Barbara Bowl on Saturday, April 25. The artist pre-sale begins on Wednesday, January 14, at 10 a.m. venue local time (sign up for access here) with general on-sale tickets on sale Friday, January 16, at 10 a.m.

Puth has amassed more than 35 billion career streams to date and has had nine multi-platinum singles (including “Attention,” “We Don’t Talk Anymore,” and “See You Again”), four GRAMMY nominations, three Billboard Music Awards, a Critic’s Choice Award, and a Golden Globe nomination. He is currently working on his highly anticipated fourth studio album, the follow-up to 2022’s CHARLIE which featured platinum-certified hit singles “Light Switch” and “Left and Right,” featuring Jung Kook of BTS. Meanwhile, his 2021 co-penned/produced single “Stay” for The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber reigned No.1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart for 11 weeks, and his collaboration with Gabby Barrett on their “I Hope (Remix)” earned him his fourth top 10 charting track on the Billboard Hot 100.

Daniel Seavey and Ally Salort are set to be the opening acts for Puth, who has proven to be one of the industry’s most consistent hitmakers and sought-after collaborators across multiple genres. See the video for “Changes” here.

For more information see sbbowl.com.