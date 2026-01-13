The Santa Barbara International Film Festival lineup got an extra dose of star power today with the announcement that Kate Hudson will be honored with the prestigious Arlington Artist of the Year Award during an in-person tribute and career retrospective on Friday, February 13.

Hudson’s performance in Song Sung Blue, a moving film in which she stars alongside Hugh Jackman as a part of a real life couple who found love and salvation performing as a Neil Diamond tribute band, is definitely one of the most challenging and nuanced performances of her storied career. Watching Song Sung Blue over the weekend after having seen Hudson perform live at Mattei’s Tavern in 2024 (see story here), I was struck by her versatility as a singer, as well as an actress.

“We fell in love with her in Almost Famous more than 25 years ago and have loved her ever since,” said SBIFF’s Executive Director Roger Durling. “We were ecstatic to see Ms. Hudson in a role worthy of her talents in Song Sung Blue It’s a career redefining performance, and she knocks it out of the park!”

Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson in ‘Song Sung Blue’ | Photo: Focus Features

In addition to her recent performance in Craig Brewer’s critically-acclaimed musical drama, for which she has been nominated for a Golden Globe Award and a SAG Actor Award, Hudson earned an Academy Award nomination for her breakout performance in Almost Famous. She is also known for starring roles in films including How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Bride Wars, which she also produced. Hudson was also part of the all-star ensemble cast of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and her dramatic work includes Deepwater Horizon opposite Mark Wahlberg and Marshall, co-starring Chadwick Boseman and Sterling K. Brown. She received a Golden Globe nomination for her performance in Music, and has appeared in projects ranging from the Apple TV+ series Truth Be Told to Ana Lily Amirpour’s mystery thriller Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon. She stars in and executive produces the Netflix series, Running Point, which will stream a second season this spring.

Along with her budding music career and onscreen work, Hudson (the daughter of Goldie Hawn) co-hosts the podcast Sibling Revelry with her brother Oliver Hudson. Her philanthropic efforts include long-standing support of The Hawn Foundation’s MindUP program, the United Nations World Food Programme, Baby2Baby, Operation Smile, and numerous additional charitable organizations.

Created in honor of one of the most historic and iconic buildings in Santa Barbara, The Arlington Theatre, Timothée Chalamet received the inaugural Arlington award in 2025. This year’s Santa Barbara International Film Festival will take place February 4 – February 14. Passes are on sale now at sbiff.org.