A 19-year old Isla Vista resident has been arrested on child pornography charges, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release on Wednesday.

The suspect, Levi Crabtree, a resident of the 800 block of Camino Pescadero, was arrested on January 8 following a month-long investigation by detectives.

The investigation began when detectives received a tip on December 5, 2025, from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, alerting law enforcement to suspected criminal activity involving online content, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Detectives then identified Crabtree as the suspect and served a search and arrest warrant at his residence.

Crabtree was taken into custody and booked at Santa Barbara County Main Jail for a misdemeanor charge of distribution, production, or possession of obscene material involving minors. He was later released after posting $10,000 bail.

The Sheriff’s Office could not confirm whether Crabtree was a student at UC Santa Barbara, nor could they share information regarding the age range of the victims.

“This investigation is ongoing. There is no information at this time indicating local victims,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact Sheriff’s detectives at (805) 681-4150. If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can provide information by calling our tip line at (805) 681-4171 or online at SBSheriff.org.

“Parents and guardians are encouraged to stay engaged in their children’s online activity, use privacy and parental controls, talk openly about online safety, and report suspected exploitation to law enforcement or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children,” the Sheriff’s Office said.