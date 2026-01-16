Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Sacramento, CA — In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that California residents and visitors will receive free vehicle day-use entry to participating California state parks on Monday, January 19, with support from California State Parks Foundation.

The free-admission day is made possible by California State Parks Foundation, a key proponent of the California State Library Parks Pass, which provides free vehicle access to more than 200 state parks for library cardholders across the state. The parks participating in the MLK Day free-entry program are the same parks that accept the Library Parks Pass year-round.

“Free entry days like MLK Day and programs like the Library Parks Pass help ensure that cost is never a barrier to experiencing California’s state parks, and the California State Parks Foundation will continue to support and advocate for access so all Californians can enjoy these places,” said Rachel Norton, Executive Director of the California State Parks Foundation.

“California State Parks is grateful to the California State Parks Foundation for making this MLK Day access possible,” said Armando Quintero, Director of California State Parks. “Partnerships like this help remove barriers and ensure more Californians can experience the natural and cultural treasures that belong to all of us.”

The California State Library Parks Pass gives library cardholders free vehicle day-use entry to more than 200 participating state parks. California State Parks Foundation has led advocacy for the program since its launch, supporting its pilot, expanding public awareness, and helping secure funding to keep it available for communities across the state.

In his proposed 2026–27 state budget, Governor Newsom included a proposal for ongoing funding to support the California State Library Parks Pass, signaling a continued commitment to keeping parks open and accessible for all Californians.

Visitors are encouraged to arrive early, pack out what they pack in, and follow Leave No Trace principles to help protect park resources for future generations.

For more information about free vehicle entry on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and participating parks, see here.