Though the wine industry is way different than when the Garagiste Festival first brought the Southern Exposure tasting to Solvang in 2013, the excited energy of small-batch winemakers maintains a steady buzz.

This year’s gathering, which kicks off with a rare and reserve tasing on February 6, will celebrate one of the original Santa Barbara garagistes, Greg Brewer, during the 11:30 a.m. session on February 7. Then comes the proper festival at 2 p.m. (or 1 p.m. for VIPs), with more than 30 wineries on hand, including 10 pouring for the first time.

Let’s meet three of those first-timers.

Read about Fate’s Lieutenant Wines here.

Read about Barieau Wines here.

Read about Rooted Vine Cellars here.

The Garagiste Festival: Southern Exposure event is in Solvang Fri.-Sat., Feb. 6-7. See garagistefestival.com for the schedule, more details, and tickets.