The Santa Barbara Police Department is asking for the public’s help after an injured pedestrian was found Monday afternoon along Las Positas Road near McCaw Avenue.

According to SBPD, officers responded to the area at approximately 4:30 p.m. on January 19, where “an injured pedestrian was found on the side of the roadway.” The pedestrian was transported to the hospital for treatment. Police said “the cause of the injuries is still under investigation.”

Because Las Positas Road is heavily traveled, investigators believe a passing driver may have witnessed what happened.

“If you were driving in the area of Las Positas Road and McCaw Avenue, across from the MacKenzie Park entrance, on Monday, January 19, 2026 between the hours of 4 and 4:45 p.m. and believe you might have witnessed something that will assist with this investigation,” SBPD said, “please contact Investigator C. Powell at (805) 897-3719.”

In the hours following the incident, posts circulated on neighborhood social media platforms suggesting the pedestrian may have been struck by a vehicle and that the driver may have left the scene. Police have not confirmed those details, and the department has not released information about whether the incident involved a hit-and-run.

The pedestrian’s current condition has not been publicly updated as of Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to call (805) 897-3719.