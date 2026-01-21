Indie-folk band Lord Huron is set to perform at the Santa Barbara Bowl on Saturday, May 9. The artist pre-sale begins on Wednesday, January 21 – noon on Thursday, January 22, at 11:59 p.m. venue local time (sign up for access here) with general on-sale tickets available on Friday, January 23, at 10 a.m.
Created in 2010 by singer-songwriter Ben Schneider, Lord Huron has earned acclaim for their cinematic, story-driven soundscapes and captivating live performances. Their 2015 album Strange Trails produced the massive streaming hit “The Night We Met,” which has become a cultural touchstone thanks to its placement on 13 Reasons Why and billions of streams worldwide. Known for blending folk, rock, and a touch of the mystical, Lord Huron’s shows transport audiences into the lush, narrative worlds that have become their signature.
For more information, see sbbowl.com.
