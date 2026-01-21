Wildfires are often depicted as forces of devastation in Santa Barbara County — events marked by evacuation orders, smoke-filled skies, and lasting loss. But a new art exhibit at the Santa Barbara Central Library invites the community to see wildfire through a different lens, one shaped by local youth.

Artwork created by Santa Barbara County youth ages 18 and younger is now on display through January as part of the Santa Barbara County Fire Safe Council’s second annual Wildfire Art Contest. The exhibit explores wildfire’s role in the natural environment, highlighting this year’s theme, fire-adapted plants and animals that depend on periodic burning to survive and thrive.

Crayon-colored chaparral, blooming fire-following plants, fire-resistant trees, and animals helping each other flee the flames fill the library walls. Images that reflect wildfire not as an end, but as part of a cycle.

Wildfire-themed artwork created by Santa Barbara County youth is now on display at the downtown library through January. | Credit: Nestor Manzanares

This year’s contest encouraged young artists to think beyond the fear-driven narratives often associated with wildfire. “The idea for the art contest is rooted in challenging our younger generations to think about wildfire in creative new ways,” said Charles Harris, community resilience program associate with the Fire Safe Council. “We want to not only educate them about wildfires, but also challenge them to think about it differently than what we generally see on the news.”

Harris noted that the exhibit’s theme is symbolic rather than literal. Many plants in Santa Barbara County have evolved to require fire for seed germination, but animals are not adapted to withstand flames. Instead, wildlife survives wildfires by moving away early, taking refuge underground, or returning after vegetation regrows. Some of the collaborative animal scenes shown in the artwork are imaginative interpretations by the young artists.

More than 20 pieces were submitted during the October-November entry period, with outreach to local schools, clubs, and youth-serving organizations. While participation levels were similar across public and private schools, organizers expect to expand the outreach contest in the coming years.

Harris emphasized that wildfire education is critical in Santa Barbara County, where many residents live in fire-prone areas. “One day, these children will become local politicians, community leaders, and homeowners,” he said. “The sooner they understand how to live alongside wildfire and mitigate their risk, the safer our communities will be.”

The theme of fire-adapted plants and animals was chosen to reframe wildfire as a natural process rather than solely a disaster. While fires can be devastating when they disperse through communities, Harris noted that they are often essential for maintaining healthy ecosystems when they burn naturally on the landscape.

Organizers hope families visiting the exhibit leave with a deeper understanding of wildfires and a renewed commitment to preparedness. “It’s not just about preparing our land and houses,” Harris said. “It’s about preparing ourselves and our children.”

The exhibit is free and open to the public during regular library hours through the end of January.