HappySad Theatre Company’s Santa Barbara debut left a strong first impression. The play, Lucy Prebble’s The Effect, is a contemporary conundrum that questions authenticity of experience when under the influence of psychiatric medications. The show stars HappySad founders Robert and Riley Rodarte as two patients in a drug trial. They can’t deny their attraction for one another, but they are acutely aware of the existential predicament that comes with their desires: Are their feelings real? Or simply a euphoric side effect of the antidepressant they’re testing?

The Rodartes, as patients Connie and Tristan, are strong actors, and their gleeful intensity supports the comedy and pathos occurring around their complicated relationship dynamic. A less compelling B-story about the physician overseeing the trial and the doctor who developed the drug slows the show’s pacing but adds texture to this conversation about mental health and the true essence of a person. The Effect asks the question, “Which is the most authentic version of a person: the unmedicated depressive or the person working with the clearheadedness of a medicated brain?”

‘The Effect’ from HappySad Theatre Company | Photo: Gordon Palmer Carpenter

The set, designed by Robert Rodarte (who also directed the piece) is a minimalistic series of glowing frames that create levels of depth on stage. Coupled with rhythmic sounds that suggest the sterile, ritualistic nature of western medicine, this structure is an effective use of Center Stage’s black-box setup. The main hurdle of this production was the uneven distribution of emphasis between the A story and B story; also, the show is short enough to make an intermission undesirable for maintaining momentum.

Importantly, HappySad has shown they have the chops to create interesting work. The company’s focus is on contemporary plays that speak to younger generations, telling stories that are universal in today’s world. With more shows already in the planning stages, HappySad is off to a robust start.