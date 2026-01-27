Tonight’s Centennial Celebration of Miles Davis and John Coltrane featuring trumpeter Terence Blanchard and saxophonist Ravi Coltrane, originally scheduled for Tuesday, January 27, at The Granada Theatre, has been postponed due to weather-related travel disruptions.

Widespread flight cancellations elsewhere in the country prevented the artists from reaching Santa Barbara in time for the centennial tribute, which was set to honor the enduring legacies of two of the most influential figures in jazz history.

Organizers at UCSB Arts & Lectures are currently working to reschedule the performance and will announce updated details as soon as they become available.