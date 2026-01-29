The Santa Barbara International Film Festival and Variety have announced the honorees for the 2026 Variety Artisans Awards, set to take place Saturday, February 7, at 8 p.m. at the Arlington Theatre during SBIFF’s 41st annual festival. The annual event celebrates the behind-the-scenes artists whose work shapes the year’s most acclaimed films.

This year’s honorees include composer Alexandre Desplat (Frankenstein), songwriter EJAE (KPOP Demon Hunters), production designer Jack Fisk (Marty Supreme), costume designer Kate Hawley (Frankenstein), makeup artist Mike Hill (Frankenstein), editor Andy Jurgensen (One Battle After Another), supervising sound editor Al Nelson (F1), cinematographer Adolpho Veloso (Train Dreams), visual effects artist Eric Saindon (Avatar: Fire and Ash), and sound mixer Chris Welcker (Sinners).

The evening will feature individual conversations with each honoree, followed by a panel discussion moderated by Variety Senior Artisans Editor Jazz Tangcay. Now in its 12th year, the Artisans Awards highlight the collaborative nature of filmmaking and recognize excellence across disciplines, including music, design, editing, sound, cinematography, and visual effects.

