The Santa Barbara International Film Festival has announced the first free screening of its 2026 program with F1, the high-octane racing drama directed by Joseph Kosinski (director of Top Gun: Maverick). The film screens Thursday, February 5, at 2 p.m. at The Arlington Theatre and will be followed by a post-screening conversation with legendary producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

Starring Brad Pitt as a veteran driver drawn back into Formula 1 to lead a struggling team and mentor a rising young star, F1 also features Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Javier Bardem. The four-time Oscar-nominated film runs 2 hours and 35 minutes. Seating is first-come, first-served after passholders, with a limited number of priority admission tickets available for purchase through SBIFF.

For more information, see https://thearlingtontheatre.com/eventdetail/1091/-/sbiff-f1-screening-of-the-4-time-oscar-nominated-film