Love is in the air over at San Ysidro Ranch with their exciting 2026 Valentine’s Day lineup. Nestled among 550 acres of blooming rose gardens and lavender fields, the ranch is definitely a romantic place to spend the month and special day of love.

From now through the end of February, the intimate Speakeasy at Plow & Angel will have its special Valentine’s cocktail menu, coupled with the ambience of velvet booths, live music, and a dramatic installation of 12,000 glowing hearts. Menu highlights include the Rose of Rio, with a base of Codigo Tequila Rosa, mixed with cachaça, pink guava, rose petal, and lime, served in a rose-shaped glass, as well as the Sakura Clover Club, with a base of Nikka Japanese Gin, mixed with raspberry wildflower honey, sakura cherry blossom vermouth, and lemon. These exquisite pours are featured alongside classics like the Negroni Blanc No. 9 and My Darling’s Old Fashioned.

Special Valentine’s Day libations and hearts aplenty are at the Speakeasy at San Ysidro Ranch for the month of February | Photo: Courtesy

For Valentine’s Day weekend, San Ysidro Ranch is also offering a variety of special experiences for couples. The Stonehouse Restaurant is hosting prix fixe experiences for Valentine’s Day Brunch and Dinner on February 14. The brunch consists of three courses with bottomless champagne and live guitar music on the garden patio from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for $275 per person. The dinner is an intimate four-course prix fixe experience, backed by live music, a harpist, and a floral workstation from 5-9 p.m. for $425 per person. Reservations are required for the special day.

Visit sanysidroranch.com for more information on the upcoming events and offerings.