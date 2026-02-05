Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

UCSB Arts & Lectures regrets to announce that the Friday, February 6 performance of Les Ballet Africains at The Granada Theatre is canceled. The artists’ visas have been placed on administrative hold, preventing them from entering the U.S. at this time. As a result, the engagement will not be rescheduled.

Arts & Lectures will issue refunds automatically to all ticket holders within the next five business days. No action is required on the part of those who purchased tickets. Please help us communicate this information to those affected by the cancellation.

Thank you for understanding and for being part of the Arts & Lectures community. We look forward to welcoming the public and the press to another event soon.

Questions? Contact us at (805) 893-3535 or info@artsandlectures.ucsb.edu, Mon-Fri, 10 AM-5 PM.