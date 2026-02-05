A Santa Barbara man was rebooked into county jail on Wednesday on multiple felony charges, including assault with a deadly weapon and illegal firearm possession, according to police and court records.

Officers with the Santa Barbara Police Department responded around 6:30 p.m. on February 2 to reports of a felony battery in the parking lot of the Speedway Express at 231 North Milpas Street. Investigators determined that the suspect, 22-year-old Isaiah Angel Munoz, intentionally struck the victim with his vehicle following an argument earlier in the evening, police said.

The victim sustained minor injuries and declined medical attention.

After completing their investigation, officers obtained an arrest warrant for Munoz on February 4 for assault with a deadly weapon. Later that same day, at approximately 6 p.m., officers located Munoz in the Chevron parking lot at 1085 Coast Village Road and took him into custody without incident. Police said he was driving the same vehicle used in the February 2 incident.

During a search of the vehicle, officers recovered what they described as a cache of weapons and narcotics, including an AR-15-style pistol identified as a ghost gun with no serial number, a loaded 100-round magazine inserted into the firearm, three additional high-capacity magazines containing approximately 150 rounds of ammunition, a ballistic bulletproof vest, and a significant quantity of suspected cocaine.

Police noted that Munoz is legally prohibited from possessing firearms.

He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on numerous felony weapons charges, narcotics charges, and assault with a deadly weapon. Bail was set at $500,000.

Court records show Munoz had been released from county jail roughly one year earlier, after serving a 20-day sentence stemming from a December 2024 misdemeanor conviction for resisting or obstructing a peace officer. He was sentenced on January 16, 2025, and released on January 26 after receiving credit for time served and conduct credits.

That case was the most recent entry in a longer criminal record that includes prior felony convictions involving firearms and narcotics.

In a 2021 case, Munoz pleaded guilty to possessing a controlled substance while armed and drawing or exhibiting a firearm on the grounds of a daycare. Munoz was sentenced in October 2022 to three years in state prison, with credit for time served.

Munoz remains in custody pending further court proceedings on the latest charges.

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story and its headline incorrectly stated that the suspect had been released from prison a week prior to his arrest on February 2, 2026. He was in fact released from prison a year prior, in January 2025.