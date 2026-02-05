There’s something about the start of a new year that brings renewal and motivation, particularly for homeowners thinking about selling their home in the coming months. If you fall into this category, then it’s a good time to start tackling the projects now, which can help with a successful home sale in the coming months.

To get a pulse on what buyers want, I turned to Zillow’s 2026 Home Trends Report, which highlights the most in-demand features showing up in real estate listings today. The good news? Many of these updates are not only beautiful, but they can add to the overall functionality of your home and help you stand out in today’s market. Some of the top trends worth considering include:

Wellness & Sustainability

Homebuyers are prioritizing comfort, efficiency, and eco-conscious living, and listings that reflect those values are getting noticed. According to Zillow, listings that include wellness features are up significantly: spa-style bathrooms are up 22 percent, energy-efficient homes are up 70 percent, whole-home batteries are up 40 percent, and EV charging is up 25 percent. These upgrades don’t just add value; they reflect a growing desire for homes that support health, relaxation, and lower energy bills.

Traditional Charm, Yet Updated

Traditional design is making a big return yet is less stuffy and formal than you may think. Consider adding small touches, such as scalloped edges in bathroom tile, beadboard in an entry, or a bathroom vanity with vintage-inspired hardware, to impress buyers. Zillow listings increasingly mention artisan craftsmanship (21 percent more), vintage accents (17 percent more) and a touch of whimsy (15 percent more). Buyers are looking for homes that feel thoughtful, and it’s often the small, well-chosen details that make a big impact.

Resilient, Future-Ready Homes

Safety and peace of mind are top of mind, especially in areas that like ours are prone to wildfires, debris flows, and power outages. Listings that highlight resilience are increasingly in demand.

Zillow reports more mentions of flood protection systems (up by 64 percent), elevated homes (up by 25 percent); fire protection features (up by 36 percent); and home fire systems (up by 28 percent). If your home includes these features, or if adding them is feasible, they can be a major selling point.

Reading Nooks & Quiet Corners

In today’s fast-paced, digital world, buyers are craving pockets of calm where they can unplug and reset, and mentions of reading nooks are up 48 percent in listings. Whether carved out of a stair landing or tucked beside a window, these cozy corners speak to wellness and spaces that cater to calm in our increasingly busy world.

I’d love to see your home updates! Tag me on social media @saltwood.interiors.

Christine S. Cowles is the owner of Saltwood Interiors, an interior design company specializing in residential and vacation rental properties. She is a certified Short-Term Rental StylistTM, member of Santa Barbara Association of Realtors, and a proud WEV graduate. She can be reached at design@saltwoodinteriors.com.