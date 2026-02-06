Stay up-to-date with all things film fest by subscribing to our Dispatches from SBIFF newsletter featuring

daily reports of what happened last night, and previews of what’s next at the

Santa Barbara International Film Festival. Subscribe here.

When saluting a career like Adam Sandler’s — which spans close to 40 years, multiple genres, and at least 63 films — there’s a lot of material to choose from. Last night’s conversation with legendary film critic Leonard Maltin covered a swath of memorable performances that included Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore (1 and 2), The Waterboy, The Wedding Singer, Big Daddy, Punch Drunk Love, 50 First Dates, Uncut Gems, and his most recent critical triumph as George Clooney’s long suffering mensch of an agent in Jay Kelly.

But that was just the tip of the iceberg.

The conversation also touched on Sandler’s career at Saturday Night Live (complete with a clip of the entire “Chanukah Song”), his stand-up material and very complimentary thoughts about today’s younger comedians, and his eagerness to work with friends and family, including former SNL colleagues David Spade and Rob Schneider, both of whom he later thanked for always making him look tall.

Leonard Maltin, left, and Adam Sandler at the Maltin Modern Master Award ceremony during the 41st Santa Barbara International Film Festival at The Arlington Theatre on February 05, 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

In accepting Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s Maltin Modern Master Award on February 5, Sandler’s ability to run the gauntlet between comedic classics and meaty, more serious roles was on excellent display. His engaging, relatable, funny uncle personality was also in the house at the Arlington — at one point, it seemed like he was the one interviewing Maltin — as well as later that night at In-N-Out Burger (one of the many things he was grateful for in his acceptance speech) where he reportedly yukked it up with a slew of fans and SBIFF volunteers.

Sandler’s comedic touch is so deft that he makes it look easy, but one of the throughlines of the night was how much work it really can be. “While I’m doing it, I get crazy. I want to make the funniest movie possible, or the best,” he said. “I’m pretty hard on myself — I’m having a great time, but I definitely don’t want to miss any moments. And it does drive you a little crazy. A movie set is the most fun place in the world, and it’s also a high-pressure situation. You’re only giving a certain amount of time, a certain amount of money, to get your stuff done, and you just are running and trying to get it all in there. And it does make you nuts. And in making you nuts, you just take a vacation after — literally, right when I wrap movies, I just want to go get my snacks and my friends.”

[Click for captions]



The legendary Dustin Hoffman, one of Sandler’s acting idols and a close friend, presented Sandler with the award — hilariously offering him a choice between the golden trophy and a water bottle left on the stage after his heartfelt tribute.

While Sandler — as he (mostly) good humoredly addressed in his laugh-out-loud funny acceptance speech, including gratitude to the “Happy Birthday” song (“thank you for the first 40 times it was sung to me, fuck you for the last 20”) — won’t be taking home an Oscar for his heartfelt performance in Jay Kelly this time around, he will definitely be leaving Santa Barbara having cemented himself as one of SBIFF’s most lovable tributes in years.