Hitchcockian Humor Comes to the Rubicon

“Hilarious Hitchcockery” describes The 39 Steps, Patrick Barlow’s farcical adaptation of Alfred Hitchcock’s 1935 film, which, in turn, was based on John Buchan’s 1915 novel. Richard Hannay is an average, work-a-day Joe who falls into accidental intrigue when he crosses paths with an apparent British spy. He picks up the mystery where she left off (after her murder) and finds himself hunted across the U.K. by a sinister secret society. Produced by the Rubicon Theatre in Ventura, The 39 Steps is sure to thrill comedy and noir lovers alike.

Director Jenny Sullivan likens the show to a circus. “You read the play, and it’s like a bat out of hell,” she says. In this vein, the production takes place in a dilapidated carnival venue where an acting troupe is staging their version of the play. “It’s not Barnum & Bailey,” she says, “it’s Brecht.”

The Rubicon has reconfigured the theater to stage the show in the round. Actor Joseph Fuqua, one of four actors in the production, plays Hannay (the other three actors play multiple roles to satisfy the many characters throughout their journey through Scotland). Fuqua, a “Hitchcock devotee,” has been partnering with Sullivan since the late ’90s. They’ve collaborated on almost 20 shows, 15 of which were at the Rubicon (where Fuqua has been a company member for 25 years).

Because there is essentially no “backstage area,” the show uses minimal props and set pieces to create on-stage ambiance. “I love ensemble work,” says Fuqua. “These four characters are creating this world with just a few hand props.” Instead, the actors will “discover” everything they need in the leftover detritus from the venue’s circus years.

“It’s a wild ride,” says Sullivan, “A lot of fun.”

Experience this immersive production of The 39 Steps at the Rubicon (1006 E. Main St., Ventura) February 11 to March 1. See rubicontheatre.org/events/the-39-steps for more information and tickets.