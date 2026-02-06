Les Ballets Africains Performance in Santa Barbara Canceled Amid Visa Suspension

An internationally known dance company scheduled to perform at Santa Barbara’s Granada Theatre will no longer take the stage after its artists’ visas were placed on administrative hold, preventing them from entering the United States.

Les Ballets Africains, the national dance company of Guinea, was set to perform on Friday, February 6, as part of UC Santa Barbara Arts & Lectures’ 2026 season. Arts & Lectures (A&L) announced on Monday that the performance was canceled and that all ticket holders would receive automatic refunds within five business days.

The cancellations come amid a visa suspension enacted by the Trump administration at the start of 2026, which halted the issuance of visas for nationals from 75 countries, including Guinea. The policy has affected multiple international touring artists and cultural organizations.

In recent months, African guitar band Tinariwen announced the cancellation of portions of their planned 2026 North American tour after encountering visa complications. Mali, where many members of Tinariwen are based, was among the countries affected by the administration’s new travel restrictions.

In a statement about the cancellation the dance company, UCSB A&L leader Meghan Bush said, “We are saddened and disappointed that this engagement cannot move forward. Les Ballets Africains is a globally respected national dance company, and this cancellation represents a loss for the artists, for Arts & Lectures, and for our community.” She added that A&L remained “committed to presenting international artists and hope to welcome the company in the future.”

Founded in Paris in 1952 and now based in Conakry, Guinea, Les Ballets Africains is internationally recognized for preserving and promoting traditional West African dance, music, and culture. The company has toured extensively worldwide and is considered a cornerstone of African performing arts.

Ahead of its Santa Barbara performance, Les Ballets Africains was scheduled to perform at Pepperdine University in Malibu, which also announced a cancellation due to visa issues. According to its published tour schedule, the group had planned performances across the United States, including dates in New York, Florida, Virginia, and other cities in California, through March 2026.

In response to the cancellation, a rally to support Les Ballets Africains is being held tonight at 6 in front of The Granada Theatre, where organizers plan to “drum, dance, [and] raise awareness.”