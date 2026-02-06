The esteemed music scene is closer to home than you may think. In its 73rd year, the Santa Barbara Symphony is getting the recognition it deserves. The group has been selected by Classical California to broadcast four concerts in their entirety as part of its programming.

As the largest classical music radio network, Classical California reaches more than two million listeners across California and the world each month. Its signature program, SoCal Saturday Night, features performances by leading Southern California groups, including the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Pacific Symphony, and others. This places the Santa Barbara Symphony right alongside an esteemed group of regularly featured ensembles.

“Classical California is proud to share the artistry of the Santa Barbara Symphony with listeners across our state and beyond,” said James A. Muhammad, President of Classical California. “By working together with our partners in the arts, we’re deepening our shared mission to make everyday life more harmonious.”

The four broadcasts will feature performances from the Symphony’s 2024-25 season, conducted by Music and Art Director Nir Kabaretti. Listeners will get a rare peek into the orchestra’s impressive artistic versatility.

These broadcasts are a significant milestone for the Symphony, expanding its reach far beyond the local concert hall and providing a well-deserved, substantial platform.

“Over the past five years, our local community has signaled that Maestro Kabaretti’s programming connects and resonates, and we’re seeing that connection reflected in both growing attendance and donor support,” said Kathryn R. Martin, president and CEO of the Santa Barbara Symphony. “It is especially meaningful to share the joy and goosebump movements — created by our musicians and live audiences — with listeners across the state and beyond.”

The Santa Barbara Symphony Chorus Credit: Courtesy

You can listen to the broadcast weekly on Saturdays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., beginning February 7 and ending on February 28. Tune in on 93.7 FM in Santa Barbara, kusc.org, kdfc.com, and across the Classical California network.

Broadcast and Concert Schedule:

On February 7, the broadcast will feature the Tchaikovsky Immersion: The Full Story Behind the Fourth Symphony, which was performed on October 19 and 20, 2024, at The Granada Theatre.

On February 14, the broadcast will run The Seven Deadly Sins, which was performed on March 22 and 23, 2025, at The Granada Theatre.

The following week, on February 21, Brahms’s Requiem performance from April 26 and 27, 2025, from The Granada Theatre will be featured.

Finally, on February 28, the Mozart Marathon will air, which was performed on January 18 and 19, 2026, at The Granada Theatre.

For more information about the Santa Barbara Symphony, visit thesymphony.org.