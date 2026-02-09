Courtesy

On Tuesday, February 10, beloved actor, author, comedian, and woodworker Nick Offerman will take the stage at the Lobero Theatre in downtown Santa Barbara for Nick Offerman: Big Woodchuck, an Evening of Comedy with Woodworking and Bookish Mirth, presented by Lobero LIVE.

Best known for playing Ron Swanson on Parks and Recreation, Offerman is set to showcase his adored dry wit and love of craftsmanship at Lobero alongside fellow woodworker and co-author of his latest book, Lee Buchanan. According to a press release, Offerman is “even more hirsute than last time” and “back to remind the fans of sawdust what a living, breathing mammal, unsullied by [artificial intelligence], looks like.”

Offerman’s talent goes beyond his iconic TV show role, as he is also known for his Emmy Award–winning performance in The Last of Us as Bill. His other notable roles include Karl Weathers in Fargo, Beef in The Great North, and Chester in Netflix’s recent Death by Lightning.

On his website, Offerman says, “Inspired writing has always been the most influential art form in my own life.” As the author and co-author of at least six books — several of them New York Times bestsellers — Offerman is sure to bring that written experience to the Lobero stage. His latest book, “Little Woodchucks,” published in the fall of 2025 and accredited as a New York Times bestseller, focuses on family-friendly woodworking projects with a humorous twist.

Offerman’s performance at Lobero Theatre (33 E. Canon Perdido St.) will take place on Tuesday, February 10, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from general admission to premium packages that include a pre-show courtyard reception.

For additional information and to purchase tickets, see https://www.lobero.org/events/nick-offerman/