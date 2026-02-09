This article was underwritten in part by the Mickey Flacks Journalism Fund for Social Justice, a proud, innovative supporter of local news. To make a contribution go to sbcan.org/journalism_fund.

Community members take the plunge at Santa Ynez Valley Community Aquatics Foundation’s Polar Bear Dip event. | Credit: Courtesy of the Santa Ynez Valley Community Aquatics Foundation



Morning clouds did not deter more than 150 people from attending the Santa Ynez Valley Community Aquatics Foundation’s Polar Bear Dip on Saturday morning. This foundation is working to raise money to build a new aquatics complex to serve the Santa Ynez Valley. This event, the foundation said, served to broaden community awareness of the project, show project plans, and get people on-site to see the existing pool at Santa Ynez High School.

Attendees sipped coffee and hot chocolate and munched on doughnuts at the pool that morning. Zaca Coffee provided the drinks while Drover’s Doughnuts served the (you guessed it) doughnuts. Folks could take a plunge into the (heated) pool from the side or the diving board, play some water polo, or relax on a float. The event was free.

Local country radio station, 105.9 KRAZy Country, broadcast the event, including a cannonball contest between Buellton Mayor David Silva and Solvang Mayor David Brown. They both leaped from the starting blocks into the deep end of the pool. Mayor Silva sported a flamingo tube and inflatable arm floaties, while Mayor Brown opted for no flotations. Different styles, similar splash: The contest resulted in a tie.

The Santa Ynez Valley Community Aquatics Foundation also announced another major contribution to the foundation’s fundraising campaign: The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians pledged an additional $250,000 toward building the aquatic complex for a total contribution of $350,000. Its contribution joins the City of Solvang and the City of Buellton, which have each put forward $500,000 in funding.

Community members relax in the pool at the Polar Bear Dip. | Credit: Courtesy of the Santa Ynez Valley Community Aquatics Foundation





The county, the Santa Ynez Valley Youth Recreation (a nonprofit) and dozens of community members and groups have donated money for the complex.

Drover’s Doughnuts provided free doughnuts at the Polar Bear Dip event. Zaca Coffee gave out free coffee and hot chocolate. | Credit: Courtesy of the Santa Ynez Valley Community Aquatics Foundation



Lisa Palmer, the foundation’s board president and campaign chair, said collaboration between these groups, the foundation, other community stakeholders and Santa Ynez High School, shows the commitment the community has to building the aquatics complex.

“[It] speaks to the real commitment to making the aquatics complex a reality so that all Santa Ynez residents and students will have public access to water safety, recreation, wellness, and competition opportunities like other communities in Santa Barbara County.”

Since 2020, valley residents have lacked access to public swimming. Santa Ynez High School’s pool is more than 60 years old and no longer regulated for high school competition. The new complex will include two pools: a 33-meter-by-25-yard competition pool and a 25-yard warm water pool. Not only will Santa Ynez High School’s water polo and swim teams have the opportunity to host competitions, but community members will also have the chance to participate in lap swim and swim lessons. The complex will be ADA-accessible.

The foundation hopes to finish fundraising this year. It has raised $5 million out of the $13.7 million goal and intends to continue collecting donations and pursuing grants.