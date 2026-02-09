On Friday evening, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle while entering a parked car on West Anapamu Street. The 68-year-old Ventura resident, identified as Teresa Garcia, was transported to the hospital for significant bodily harm, where she died from her injuries, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The collision occurred around 5:20 p.m. on February 6 near 100 West Anapamu Street. First responders provided medical aid at the scene before transporting Garcia to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for emergency treatment. Despite what police described as “significant efforts by medical staff,” Garcia succumbed to her injuries, the department announced in an updated release on Saturday.

Because of the seriousness of the crash, the department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit responded to conduct a full investigation. The 100 block of West Anapamu Street was closed for several hours Friday evening while officers documented the scene.

Police emphasized that the driver, whose identity was not released, remained at the scene and was cooperative throughout the investigation. He was evaluated for impairment, and “it was confirmed that impairment was not a factor in this collision,” the department stated.

Investigators have not released additional details about the collision, which remains under investigation.