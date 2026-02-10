The Black Keys are bringing their 2016 Peaches ’n Kream Tour to the Santa Barbara Bowl on Saturday, June 13, 2026, promising a sun-soaked night of riff-driven blues-rock. Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 13, at 10 a.m., with presale tickets available on Thursday, February 12, at 10 a.m.

The Akron-born duo — guitarist/vocalist Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney — have spent more than two decades turning raw garage energy into arena-filling anthems, and their return to the Bowl feels tailor-made for the amphitheater’s warm-air, open-sky acoustics.

Known for hits like “Lonely Boy,” “Gold on the Ceiling,” and “Howlin’ for You,” The Black Keys have a knack for pairing fuzzed-out riffs with hooks that feel both vintage and immediate. The Peaches ’n Kream Tour follows a string of recent releases that lean into the band’s rootsy swagger while keeping one foot firmly in the present, a balance that has kept their live shows loose, loud, and a little unpredictable.

Opening the evening is special guest Fai Laci, the Boston‑based alternative rock band formed by Luke Faillaci and his closest musical collaborators. Known for their expressive songwriting and dynamic live shows, the group has gained traction with independently released EPs like Conversation and Knock at My Door, earning millions of streams and building a dedicated fanbase.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with music starting at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Thursday, February 13, at 10 a.m. Presale is Thursday, February 12, 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM. For more information, see sbbowl.com