More than 15 faith and community leaders joined residents in a peaceful demonstration outside the Goleta Target, demanding the corporation “do better” by publicly supporting and protecting immigrant communities.

The protest comes amid recent ICE raids in Minneapolis, where Target is headquartered, that included the arrest of workers, sparking protests there and in cities across the country.

Reverend Sarah Thomas, associate rector at Trinity Episcopal Church in Santa Barbara, and the Reverend Tim Black of Saint Michael’s University Church organized the peaceful protest in coordination with other Southern California church leaders who held similar actions in Hollywood and Los Angeles in response to a national call to action.

“Hollywood’s action was very positive today,” Thomas said.

Before the demonstration began, Thomas provided instructions to participants, emphasizing that the action would remain peaceful and nonviolent. She asked attendees not to engage with hecklers and to comply if store management requested that they leave. Participants practiced songs and prayers before entering the store in silence to deliver a letter to management urging Target’s corporate leadership to take a stronger public stance on immigration enforcement and recommit to its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) pledges.

The protesters rehearsed their songs and prayers before entering the Target. | Credit: Nestor Manzanares

Lined up in a single file, the group followed Black into the store. Holding signs that read, “I am a person of faith calling for ICE OUT NOW” and “Sacred Resistance,” members sang:

“ICE out of your stores,

ICE out of your stores today,

No parking-lot raids,

No quiet aids,

ICE out your stores today.”

The group’s demands include:

Fully restoring and recommitting to DEI principles, beginning with fulfillment of Target’s $2 billion pledge to the Black small business community. Following the 2020 murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Target made significant public commitments to racial equity, pledging to invest more than $2 billion in Black-owned businesses, increase Black representation within its workforce by 20 percent, and support Black-led nonprofits. However, as of early 2025, the company has begun scaling back some of its DEI initiatives, prompting criticism and calls for boycotts from advocacy groups.



Publicly calling for an immediate end to ICE’s “surge” into Minnesota and for the cessation of ICE operations nationwide.



Affirming Target stores as “Fourth Amendment workplaces” by posting signage denying entry to immigration agents without signed judicial warrants and training staff on how to respond if agents enter without proper authorization.



Publicly calling on Congress to stop funding ICE.



Demanding that any federal officer who kills a civilian be held legally accountable.



After entering the store singing and holding their signs, the group gathered in the middle of the store. Some bystanders stopped to watch, take photos, and observe the demonstration. Minutes later, a Target representative arrived. Black handed her the letter, and the group exited the store while continuing their chants.

The action ended with a prayer for those who are vulnerable and at risk amid ongoing ICE enforcement actions.