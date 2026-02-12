Stay up-to-date with all things film fest by subscribing to our Dispatches from SBIFF newsletter featuring
The following films will have Filmmaker Q&A’s on Thursday, February 12th:
- NARRATIVE SHORTS 5 – LIVING YOUR TRUTH – 8:20am @ Film Center 2
- UNTETHERED: A WILDLY DIFFERENT NORMAL – 8:40am @ Film Center 3 with Director Aymie Majerski, Subject Ellen Bradley, Producer Marijke Woodruff, Cinematographer Shannon St. George, Associate Editor Ellie Myers
- IMBALANCE – 9:20am @ Film Center 5 with Writer/Director Dale Griffiths Stamos, Cast Members Sharon Lawrence, Karin dela Pena Collison
- ETERNAL STOKE – 11:20am @ Film Center 2 with Producer Sean Maurer and Subject Chloe Brown
- WHAT WE CARRY – 11:40am @ Film Center 3 with Subject Kat McDermott, Director Jessie Anthony, Subject Katrinka Scott
- PETER ASHER: EVERYWHERE MAN – 2:00pm @ Film Center 1 with Directors Dayna Goldfine & Dan Geller, Composers/Musicians Laurence Juber & Jeff Alan Ross
- NARRATIVE SHORTS 3 – PERILOUS JOURNEYS – 2:40pm @ Film Center 3
- ASCO: WITHOUT PERMISSION – 3:00pm @ Film Center 4 with Director Travis Gutiérrez Senger
- VERSAILLES – 3:00pm @ Riviera Theatre with Writer/Director Andres Clariond
- ALL OF THE ABOVE – 3:20pm @ Film Center 5 with Director Allison Walsh, Producer Lily Qi, Subjects Lily Kaya, Theresa Sheridan, Gretchen Cozine, John Camardella
- THE COST OF HEAVEN – 5:00pm @ Film Center 1 with Writer Director Mathieu Denis
- FATHER’S DAY – 5:20pm @ Film Center 2 with Director Ayana O’Shun
- SELL YOUR HOUSE – 5:40pm @ Film Center 3 with Producer Deborah Lee Smith
- NARRATIVE SHORTS 7 – FESTIVAL CIRCUIT FAVORTIES – 6:00pm @ Film Center 4
- NATURE SHORTS – ENVIRONMENT & SUSTAINABILITY – 6:00pm @ Riviera Theatre
- A WOMAN’S WORK – 6:20pm @ Film Center 5 with Writer/Director A.R. Ephraim
- IN THE ROOM – 8:00pm @ Film Center 1 with Director Brishkay Ahmed, Nelofer Pazira-Fisk, Mozhdah Jamalzadah, Vida Samadzai, Sahar Parniyan”
- DOCUMENTARY SHORTS 1 – FALLOUTS & FRAILTIES – 8:20pm @ Film Center 2
- ON THE END – 9:00pm @ Film Center 4 with Writer/Director Ari Selinger
- TWO UGLY PEOPLE – 9:00pm @ Riviera Theatre with Writer/Director Peter Skinner
