Big-time musicians are making their way to Santa Barbara next week on February 17 at 7:30 p.m. at the Arlington Theater, courtesy of Arts & Lectures. Two-time Grammy Award–winning artist Patty Griffin is co-billing with five-time Grammy Award–winning blues legend Taj Mahal. This show is a part of the series of upcoming live shows for Griffin, celebrating the release of her 11th studio collection and first new album in over six years.

Crown of Roses, her bluesy-folk, Americana album, is available for streaming everywhere now on her own PGM Recordings label via Thirty Tigers. Among Patty Griffin’s most prolific works to date, Griffin is taking this momentum, along with her three decades of music prowess, with her on tour to Arlington.

Patty Griffin Crown of Roses cover Credit: Courtesy

Griffin’s tour kicks off in February in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and finishes in Vienna, Virginia, in July. All the while, she’ll be traveling the nation and spreading her tunes full of country waltzes and edgy blues.

Griffin’s new album tackles broader themes: family history, the world, and introspection about culture. Her decades of music experience shine through, bringing new life to her sound. Between going up for Best Folk Album and the esteemed Lifetime Achievement Award, this tour is a victory lap of sorts for Griffin, who has made a name for herself in the industry.

Crown of Roses does not shy away from difficult topics, but rather continues to push the envelope of her miraculous art form and expression, each song conveying compassion and careful craft.

For complete details and ticket information, click here.