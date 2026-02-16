This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on February 8, 2026. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletter



I’ll admit, the SBIFF frenzy has left me a little bit star-struck. Fortunately, AD’s “Celebrity Open Door” feature has plenty of fodder for my fantasies. Actor Zooey Deschanel and partner Jonathan Scott (of Property Brothers’ fame) describe the direction they gave to their interior designer Young Huh when creating their New York apartment, “Nothing modern. We want a sense of history, and we love color.” They love lush and pretty things, and aren’t afraid of layering patterns and materials for maximum impact, either. Check out the entryway wallpaper, the chandeliers, and tons of florals like the custom sectional shown above. The article includes a video tour with “before” photos and a delightfully dizzying array of details.

Credit: Brie Williams



I’m a sucker for a dash of color, so I wholeheartedly embraced trend number six … “anything red” in this article about vintage decor trends. In researching this topic a bit more — and by “research” in this instance, I’m unapologetically referring to at least fifteen minutes of crimson crushing — I stumbled across a reference to the “unexpected red theory”, an assertion that adding an unexpected red element into just about any space makes it look better. From a pair of chairs like the curvy silhouettes above, to a bouquet of red flowers, we don’t have to wait for next Valentine’s day to say “I love you“ to red.



THIS WEEK’S COVER HOME:

Credit: Blake Bronstad



Ooh la la! A penthouse! In downtown Santa Barbara! With a sunny terrace to soak in the mountain views and fireplaces in both the family room and the primary bedroom to stay cozy on chilly days and evenings, this week’s cover home is one you’ll want to get to know better. Once you take your private elevator straight from your own garage up to your front door, this gorgeous home is all single level living inside. Paseo Chapala is in the heart of downtown’s hub, with a walk score of 97 and a bike score of 99. You’re close to everything in your elegant, private, top-floor hideaway. Go see for yourself at the open house today from 1-4 p.m.: 105 West De la Guerra Street #F2. Offered by David Kim and Devin Wong of the DK Group for $3,350,000.



THIS WEEK’S OPEN HOUSES:

THIS WEEK’S ISSUE:

