The listing everyone’s talking about right now is The Pistachio House — a whimsical Jeff Shelton–designed mixed-use property in the heart of downtown Santa Barbara. Tucked mid-block is a three-bedroom, three-bath residence, paired with a two-story retail/office building fronting State Street. Commissioned in 2002 for the owners of the Santa Barbara Pistachio Company, the property has just hit the market with The Easter Team Realtors for $5,395,000.

Credit: Jacob Guthrie

When I stopped by last week, the place was buzzing — realtors, clients, and curious passersby wandering through, smiling and pointing out the many Shelton-esque details. Entered from Gutierrez Street, the 1,600-plus-square-foot residence unfolds across multiple levels with signature tile work, wrought-iron railings, arches, and architectural flourishes at every turn. Seven distinct terraces capture shifting views of the mountains, ocean, and city from sunrise to nightfall. An exquisite opportunity: quintessentially Shelton, and quintessentially Santa Barbara.

Credit: Zillow Gone Wild

Credit: Zillow Gone Wild











Plenty of homes on Zillow Gone Wild are quirky. But this former grain elevator turned Airbnb in Sabin, Minnesota, takes unconventional to a whole new level. On paper, it sounds almost normal: four bedrooms, three baths, about 3,000 square feet, built in 1965 on a three-quarter-acre lot beside the highway. Then things get wonderfully weird. There’s a climbing wall, a funky lounge space, sleeping room for 18, and a genuine spiral playground slide.

Take a look here for all the pics and details. Don’t miss the glass roll-up door, the fast-food tables and trash set-up, or the uneven stair-stepper staircase leading to a loft of double bunk beds. The whole thing — plus a successful Airbnb history — can be yours for $325,000. Though you might love it so much that you want to stay year ‘round.

Credit: Jacob Guthrie

THIS WEEK’S COVER HOME:



Behind every issue of our real estate section is a lot of quiet orchestration: about 28 pages, roughly 40 ads, hundreds of photos, and a hundred or so open houses to compile each week. And then there’s the cover — prime real estate, literally. Only one home gets the spot.

You’ll see it everywhere during the week: tucked under arms on the street, propped open in coffee shops, stacked in office lobbies, or sitting on kitchen counters.

Choosing this week’s cover wasn’t easy. I loved the living room shot. David voted for the twilight exterior. The marketing team championed the dining room. Which only proves the point: this house — and its view — look great from every angle. Set on nearly half an acre in the Eucalyptus Hill neighborhood, 1542 Knoll Circle is a beautifully remodeled three-bedroom, two-bath home offering privacy and sweeping views from nearly every room. Offered by The DK Group for $2,995,000. Take a look today.

TODAY’S FEATURED OPEN HOUSE:

Credit: Nick Oullette



This sweet home is ready for its next chapter after more than fifty years with the same family. Set in a neighborhood full of pocket parks, bike-riding kids, dog walkers, and friendly neighbors, it’s perfectly located between Santa Barbara and Goleta.

Inside: four bedrooms, two baths, lots of windows, a fireplace, and a generous backyard with established fruit trees. Offered by The Gamberdella Group for $1,350,000. Stop by 114 Walnut Lane today from 1–4 p.m. Look for the friendly faces — and don’t forget to wave back.

THIS WEEK’S ISSUE:



We’ve gathered more open homes for you to tour today. Take a peek right here.

If you haven’t picked up your print copy yet, here’s the full issue to flip through — both front and back. Thanks for reading, and for making The Home Page part of your Sunday. Enjoy!