My son James was in town for the film festival, armed with an impressive itinerary of panels, tributes, and screenings to soak up during his visit. A die-hard movie buff, James happily “earned” his VIP pass by joining our company-wide call for Burger Week reviewers. Taking the assignment seriously — and indulging his mom — we chatted heart-to-heart with Lorena Casas at Cristino’s Bakery, and discussed all things Santa Barbara with Chef John Vasquez at Finch & Fork while sampling and photographing their Burger Week creations. On his final afternoon in town — while I was tending to my so-called real job — James met up with Chef Dom Crisp at Dom’s Taverna. Chef Dom invited James into the kitchen to watch him prep, cook, and plate their Basque Tavern Burger. Sharing burgers at the bar with Chef Dom no doubt ranks right up there with meeting Ryan Coogler and Adam Sandler on James’s list of SBIFF week highlights. Though I’m pretty sure that beach walks with his mom and Scout still claim the top spot on the list.

SLIDING INTO SOMETHING SPECIAL

Why not have some fun with your functionality? This Pittsburgh area home sports a 6,000 pound copper spiral slide that acts as both an emergency exit from the second floor and a magnet for neighborhood kids. The owner of this says that the porch has allowed them to get to know their neighbors more — and that they welcome as many slide rides as the local children request. The home — whose renovation unsurprisingly won an award for “Best Outdoor Living” — also features a glass floor in what was originally a grand foyer that functions as a bridge to connect the upstairs hallway with the new porch. See? There it is again: fun and function. Read the whole story to see before and afters and details of how they made it all happen.

THIS WEEK’S COVER HOME:

Our real estate cover this week features a particularly swoon-worthy home. 1493 Sycamore Canyon Road is one of those residences where the setting, the surroundings, and the living space itself are all exquisite. A gorgeous bridge leads to the lush 1.5-acre grounds, hand-painted tilework stands out in the gourmet kitchen, paths meander through the gardens, and — oh my goodness — the pool. The pool and spa area is anchored by a pool house and separate cantina/bar building, an outdoor shower, and multiple patios that provide prime spots to relax amid the natural beauty of Sycamore Canyon. The home includes 6 bedrooms, 8 baths, almost 6,000 square feet of living space, and way too many special features to describe; I encourage you to check out all of the photos. Offered by Spencer Cole for $8,250,000.

TODAY’S FEATURED OPEN HOUSE:

Austin Lampson pens our monthly Mortgage Minute column and this week gives us some food for thought as she reminds us to “Consider the Condominium”. Our featured open house today is a luxury condo in the heart of the Funk Zone and close to the beach. With 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, and the largest floor plan in the desirable Villa del Mar community, this home is in wonderful condition. I imagine it would be an ideal “lock and leave” vacation home for the right buyer. 218 Santa Barbara Street #D is open today from 12-4 p.m., and is offered by Bob Walsmith, Jr. for $1,649,000.

