Masked Disruption in UC Santa Barbara Lecture Sparks Investigation, Campus Debate

A lecture in UCSB’s Communication 1 course was interrupted Thursday, February 12, by masked individuals wearing red baseball caps who stormed the classroom, shouted political statements and staged what appeared to be a “citizen’s arrest” of a student.

Some students fled the room, unsure whether the disruption was something more dangerous.

Video of the incident circulated widely on social media within hours.

According to students who were present, the individuals entered the classroom and declared, “We’re here to make a citizen’s arrest,” and accused people in the room of “doing nothing.” One student posted online that the group also referenced “illegals in this room” before pulling a student toward the exit in what was later described as a staged act.

In an email to students, Dean of Students Joaquin Becerra wrote that masked individuals “disrupted a lecture, made a homophobic statement, and staged a mock abduction.”

“To reenact such an incident, regardless of the intention, is not only disruptive, it is unconscionable,” Becerra wrote. “It disregards the humanity of our community members.”

Campus police were called and are investigating. The university said wearing facial coverings to conceal identity while violating campus policy may itself constitute a policy violation.

Later that evening, Tamara Afifi, chair of the Department of Communication, emailed students, clarifying that the incident was carried out by “a politically progressive group of students who were trying to engage in some anti-ICE, pro-trans political theatre.”

“They feel really bad about it and clearly did not think through the ramifications,” Afifi wrote. “That doesn’t make it right or acceptable. This hurt a lot of people who are already suffering right now.”

Afifi said some students left the room because they were unsure whether the disruption signaled a potential school shooting.

“This type of behavior is absolutely not acceptable and I’m so sorry that it happened,” she wrote.

The incident comes amid heightened political tension nationally, including aggressive immigration enforcement actions, protests over transgender rights, and escalating rhetoric around federal authority.

University officials emphasized that disrupting class violates campus policy and that those responsible will face established disciplinary processes.

Students in the affected course have been offered counseling resources, including support through Counseling and Psychological Services and the Resource Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity.

University officials said the investigation is ongoing.