Nolan Montgomery’s Musical Journey Returns to Santa Barbara

Last spring, actor and musician Nolan Montgomery, based in Santa Barbara, produced The Way Back, a cabaret-style show of standards and Broadway favorites. Beyond the joy of creative expression, he developed the piece as a way to present himself to his hometown mentors after returning from a New York education. “It exceeded all expectations,” says Montgomery, who decided that his next production venture would include his own original songs and a larger platform for Santa Barbara musicians. Montgomery returns to Center Stage Theater on February 27, this time with a small orchestra (called the Diamond Strings).

Nolan Montgomery | Photo: Courtesy

Titled The Way Forward, the show features seven original pieces written by Montgomery and orchestrated by recent UCSB alumnus Bridget Boland. Montgomery saw Boland perform with her orchestra, the Devereaux String Quartet, and was inspired to initiate a collaboration with her. “Boland has a crazy network of musicians from UCSB,” he says. “I told her I wanted this new show to feel more like a concert than a cabaret — I want to focus on the sonic aspect.”

Along with accompanist Sriram Ramamurthy on piano, the onstage band consists of hand-picked musicians from Boland’s roster of up-and-coming instrumentalists from the UCSB community. “I want the musicians to be featured,” he says, “not just furniture on the stage. I want this artistic collaboration to feel satisfying for everyone.” Montgomery is excited to showcase these talented young artists, some of whom will be making their debut for Santa Barbara audiences beyond the sphere of the university.

The show is a true collaboration, with Mongomery depending on the talent of the band to fill in instrumental backdrop for his original work. He says the partnership has been exciting and fruitful so far: “It’s gratifying to take this leap of faith,” he says. “We’re creating something that I’m really proud of.”