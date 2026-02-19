Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Solvang, CA – Today, U.S. Senator Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) toured Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital, which recently had its critical access designation restored following the enactment of Senator Schiff and late Congressman Doug LaMalfa (R-Calif.)’s legislative fix that was signed into law last month. The critical legislative fix secured by Schiff preserves federal funding and investments for the hospital, allowing it to continue providing critical health care services.

“Every community in California deserves access to a hospital and quality medical care, and I’m proud to have passed legislation to restore the critical access designation for Santa Ynez Cottage Hospital. As a result, critical services will continue to be available, and even expanded, for patients across the Santa Ynez Valley community. Rural hospitals like this one are a literal lifeline for communities, and I will continue fighting to ensure they have the federal resources they need,” said Senator Schiff.

While touring the Santa Ynez Valley College Hospital, Schiff met with hospital leadership to hear about how the medical center serves the Santa Ynez Valley community and how it is a lifeline for many to have access to reliable health care services.

View photos from the Senator’s visit to Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital below: