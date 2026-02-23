Poster for ‘The 39 Steps’. | Photo: Courtesy

Featuring outlandish chase sequences, multiple specific locations throughout the U.K., and many characters (all played by only four actors), the Rubicon Theatre Company’s production of The 39 Steps is fast, funny, and stylish. Adapted for the stage by Patrick Barlow, this campy thriller has many layers. The narrative bones are taken from the John Buchan novel, while the spoofy spy energy is a send-up of the aesthetic and storytelling tropes favored by Alfred Hitchcock (who directed the film adaptation).

Directed by Jenny Sullivan, Rubicon’s production is set in the round. The cast creates a play within a play by making themselves known as actors before launching into the story. The playing area, ringed by deco-style footlights, is reminiscent of an antiquated performance space in the realm of early-twentieth-century stage or circus tent. This intimate setting demands not only tack-sharp physical comedy, but a stylized dance of blocking that shows each scene from every angle. The show utilizes the entire theatre space, with the actors (playing more than 100 characters with the change of a hat or costume piece) dashing and creeping throughout the house.

A show like this couldn’t be done without incredible comic talent, which the Rubicon has found in actors Larry Cedar, Jack Herholdt, Christie Coran, and Matthew Floyd Miller. A special shout-out to Miller, the play’s leading man, who stepped into the role only days before opening after the original lead faced a medical issue that prevented him from taking the stage. The use of props and set pieces is rather ingenious, including a brief moment when Miller carries a script, which simulates breaking the fourth wall with a nod to his newness to the role. See the show at the Rubicon Theatre in Ventura through March 1st.

For more information, see rubicontheatre.org.