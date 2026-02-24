A body believed to be that of a man in his fifties was recovered Tuesday morning from the beach below the Mesa neighborhood, Santa Barbara police said.

At approximately 9:52 a.m. on February 24, Santa Barbara Police Dispatch received a report of a body found near the 1800 block of El Camino De La Luz, according to a department media release.

Santa Barbara Police, along with Santa Barbara Fire Search and Rescue, responded to the area and located the body “near the rocks at the base of the cliff,” authorities said.

The deceased male was recovered by Santa Barbara Fire Search and Rescue.

Police said no signs of foul play were discovered. “The death remains under investigation,” the department stated.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Bureau responded to the scene. The individual’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

No additional details were immediately available Tuesday afternoon.