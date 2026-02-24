A motorcyclist sustained major injuries Monday afternoon in a collision with a sedan on Hollister Avenue in Goleta, according to Santa Barbara County Fire officials.

The crash occurred at approximately 4:45 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Hollister Avenue at Coromar Drive.

“We had one patient with serious injuries, and he was transported by ground ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital,” said Mike Gray, Public Information Officer for Santa Barbara County Fire.

Gray confirmed the injured party was the motorcyclist.

Firefighters responded alongside deputies from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, which is leading the investigation into what caused the collision.

Details about how the crash occurred were not immediately available Tuesday morning.

The driver of the sedan was uninjured and remained at the scene, according to reports from responding agencies.

Westbound lanes of Hollister Avenue were temporarily shut down between Los Carneros and Storke roads following the crash. Traffic was later reopened.

The investigation remains ongoing.