Two 21-year-old suspects were arrested Tuesday after sheriff’s deputies intervened in what authorities described as an attempted scam targeting an elderly Santa Barbara resident for tens of thousands of dollars.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, the case came to light around 11:30 a.m. on February 24, when deputies responded to a call regarding a suspected fraud scheme already in motion.

The victim reported that the previous evening she had withdrawn $25,000 in cash and handed it to a courier she believed to be a Deputy U.S. Marshal. The caller had told her that her Social Security number and other personal identifying information had been compromised and that immediate payment was required to prevent further harm.

The following day, the suspects allegedly contacted her again, demanding an additional $25,000. The caller “instructed her to provide a financial payment and implied adverse consequences if payment was not provided,” the Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release.

Deputies arrived before the second transaction could take place and contacted two individuals who had arrived to collect the additional money.

Authorities identified the suspects as 21-year-old Khushal Singh of Tracy and 21-year-old Guprakash Singh of Sacramento. Both were arrested and booked on felony charges including false personation, attempted grand theft, attempted financial elder abuse, and conspiracy to commit a crime. Bail was set at $50,000 for each suspect.

It was not immediately clear whether the two suspects are related or whether investigators believe they are connected to a broader fraud network.

Both defendants — Guprakash Singh, born November 7, 2004, and Kushal Singh, born July 21, 2004 — pleaded not guilty Thursday in Santa Barbara County Superior Court. The felony complaint alleges the two conspired to obtain $25,000 from a 79- year-old victim by posing as federal authorities and directing her to withdraw cash for pickup by an “undercover agent.” Prosecutors also allege the crime targets a “particularly vulnerable” victim.

So-called “government imposter” scams — in which callers falsely claim to represent federal agencies, law enforcement, or courts — frequently target older adults and often demand payment in cash, gift cards, or cryptocurrency. In this case, deputies were able to intervene before an additional $25,000 changed hands.

The Sheriff’s Office emphasized that legitimate government agencies will never request payment in cash, cryptocurrency, or gift cards, nor will they send couriers to collect money in person.

Residents are urged to be wary of unsolicited calls requesting personal information or urgent financial transactions. Anyone receiving similar calls is encouraged to hang up immediately and contact local law enforcement.

Authorities did not release additional information about the investigation or whether further arrests are anticipated.