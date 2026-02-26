Once on Brink of Closure, Santa Barbara Charter School Gets Its Charter Renewed 

On Tuesday, the Santa Barbara Unified School Board voted unanimously to renew the charter status of Santa Barbara Charter School (SBCS) for another seven years.

It was a brief item on the board’s list, with only trustee Rose Muñoz taking the time to say she was in favor “because of all the good work they’ve done with the students.”

Charter schools must periodically undergo a petition process to continue operating in their school district. SBCS has its own board of directors, teachers, and staff, but functions under an agreement with the district. It first opened in 1993, making it one of the longest-tenured charter schools in California.

To be renewed, and maintain its independence, a charter school must meet certain educational, employment, health, and safety standards. According to the district’s review, SBCS does that and then some, qualifying it for the longest-term renewal of seven years. Its current charter expires on June 30, 2026.

The decision followed a public hearing last month, where parents spoke out in support of the school. The school produces positive student outcomes, through arts education and academic rigor, and better prepares students for middle and high school, parents said.

They said that the school’s educational program honors different learning styles while fostering curiosity and creativity. Additionally, they said they appreciate the afterschool program.

“They’ve always made me feel comfortable leaving my child there,” said Adriana Rodriguez — who has one child at the charter school — at the board’s January hearing. “As a single mother, I feel like I can finish my work day and allow my son to stay there.”

Laura Donner, the school’s director of education, said the school has a diverse population of 285 students, including 225 in the classrooms and 60 in the independent study or homeschool program.

And it will be opening a brand-new transitional kindergarten class next fall.

“We’re grateful to have educated children in the community for the past 33 years, and we look forward to serving children and their families for many years to come,” Donner said.

While the school has so far operated on funding from the district, it will transition to direct funding from the state starting this June. It is in a good financial position, Donner said, and has “substantial reserves.”

The renewal, however, follows a rocky time for the school. It’s grappled with a disgraced teacher, Steven Schapansky — who was caught secretly videotaping students in 2024, left town before his arraignment, and is still at large. His actions resulted in legal action against himself, the school, and the district and left many students and parents without closure. These cases are either indefinitely stalled due to Schapansky’s disappearance or are still slowly making their way through the courts. The Charter School barely made it out with insurance coverage in the wake of the incident.

While some parents have accused the school of negligence in the aftermath of Schapansky’s charges, others have routinely come to the school’s defense. Parents overwhelmingly supported the school’s charter renewal this year.

The district positively reviewed the school, too. The school has also been named as a high-performing charter school by the California Department of Education, and has demonstrated strong academic growth, established governance, and consistent program implementation, according to the district.

The district said it is currently working with the school to finalize updates to the Memorandum of Understanding and Facilities Use Agreement, which will be brought to the board for approval this spring once completed.